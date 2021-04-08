MoD unveils 1st indigenous vessel "Lavender Reaper"

Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization unveiled the first domestically-manufactured “Lavender Reaper” Vessel in the country.

Iran’s envoy to Paris submits credentials to Prince of Monaco

Iranian Ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghassemi, as the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, submitted a copy of his credentials to Albert II, Prince of Monaco on Wed.

Nuclear talks between IAEA, Iran postponed: Report

Three Western diplomats were quoted by Reuters as saying that talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been postponed for about two weeks.

President Rouhani to take part in 10th D-8 Summit on April 8

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to participate in the 10th D-8 Summit on Thursday.

Applying for loan from IMF Iran's right: CBI

The governor of CBI noted on Wed. that it is Iran's right to apply for receiving loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Removal of all sanctions only path for US to return JCPOA

Full compliance and effective removal of all imposed, re-imposed and re-labeled sanctions is the only way for the US to return the table of JCPOA, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Tehran key partner for Nur-Sultan in region: Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan called the Islamic Republic of Iran a key partner in the region, stressing the comprehensive expansion of relations in the economic and political sectors between the two countries.

Senior official: Division of US bans into nuclear, non-nuclear unacceptable

A senior Iranian official said that Iran will not accept any division of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran into those that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal and the ones unrelated to the nuclear issues.

In Kazakhstan: Zarif expresses hope for constructive Caspian baseline talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed hope that talks with Kazakh officials over the Caspian Sea baseline would be constructive, helping resolve the related issues as soon as possible.

Khatibzadeh: Causes behind explosion of Iranian ship under investigation

Stating that the Iranian ship was slightly damaged in an explosion, Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the causes behind the explosion of Saviz are being investigated.

No ‘step-for-step’ approach accepted: Khatibzadeh

Rejecting Tehran’s approval of any “step-for-step” plan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "We have just one step and that is the removal of all the sanctions imposed."

Rouhani says 'new chapter' in JCPOA revival being witnessed

Stating that a new chapter in the revival of JCPOA is being witnessed, President Rouhani noted that today all parties to the JCPOA have come to the conclusion that there is no way out but the full implementation of the accord.

Iran’s %20 enriched uranium stock hits 55kg

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Iran has already produced 55kg of %20 enriched uranium.

Govt. spox: Iran neither optimistic, nor pessimistic about JCPOA meeting

Iran’s government spokesman says Tehran is currently neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the JCPOA talks in Vienna, but it still believes is taking the right path.

MAH