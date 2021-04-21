Iran doesn't want JCPOA+: Rouhani

“Today, it is clear to all parties to the JCPOA, Europe and the regional countries that the full implementation of the JCPOA is the only solution to Iran’s nuclear issue,” Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

The implementation of the word by word of the text of the JCPOA is the demand of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these talks, Rouhani stressed, saying, "The first step must be taken by the Americans in terms of listing all sanctions."

In the second step, the verification of the US measures will be done in a short time by the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said adding, “Returning to the commitment under the JCPOA is the last step that we’d perform it immediately after lifting sanctions.”

President Rouhani also expressed hope that in the next steps, Iran fully witnesses the honesty, seriousness of the P5 +1 in resolving the issues.

RHM/IRN84303845