The 4th New Delhi Film Festival has honored Iranian movies “The Inheritance” and “That Night’s Train”.

New Delhi NDFF 2021 International Film Festival was held from March 21 to 28, 2021 in the capital of India

Linda Kiani won the award for best-supporting actress for her role in “The Inheritance” on the closing day of the festival on March 28.

Acting in ' Driving Lessons' she won the best actress award of the 12th San Francisco Annual Iranian Film Festival.

