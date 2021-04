Alireza Pakdel, a cartoonist, illustrator and designer, won a special award at the Russian festival.

The International Cartoon Contest on Ecology and Global Warming "1.5 ° C" was held in Russia in 2021, and 600 cartoonists from 40 countries participated in the festival, submitting 2,000 works.

Alireza Pakdel has won several prestigious international awards and has held several independent exhibitions of his works.

ZZ/5181072