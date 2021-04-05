Irish FM says activating JCPOA worth fighting for

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Coveney expressed regret over the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, noting that the Donald Trump administration had decided to replace the nuclear deal with a policy of maximum pressure and tough sanctions and to put pressure on Iran for various reasons.

Referring to the readiness of the new Washington administration to return to the JCPOA, he added that Ireland has announced its readiness to facilitate the implementation of Resolution 2231 to help resume negotiations, reduce distances, move forward and find a political solution.

In this way, Iran will return to full implementation of the JCPOA and the United States will lift sanctions related to the deal, he noted.

The minister went on to say that anyone who thinks that Iran's return to JCPOA is a simple process has no understanding of politics in Iran.

Referring to Iran's compensatory measures under the JCPOA, he expressed concern about the termination of this agreement.

The opportunity to maintain this agreement is limited, and we have only one month or a maximum of five weeks to make progress, Coveney added.

Two years after the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and the European parties' delay in fulfilling their obligations under the agreement, Iran began to take steps to reduce its obligations under IAEA oversight.

The Islamic Republic, as a responsible state, has repeatedly stated that it will return to the full implementation of this agreement if all sanctions are lifted and all other parties to this international agreement fulfill their obligations under the deal.

Elsewhere, in his remarks, he said that Iran insists that it has adhered to the agreement, did not violate the agreement, and are waiting for the United States to take the first step. But Tehran must also understand the complexities of this in the United States, which is a significant challenge.

On this basis, Coveney pointed to the role of the European parties to the JCPOA in facilitating the dialogue and said that if the atmosphere for return to the JCPOA will be positive, there is a suitable change that is worth fighting for.

