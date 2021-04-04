Iran-China coop. to nullify US sanctions

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Mon., Muhammad Asif Nur Faruki termed China as a reliable partner and reiterated that signing a comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries of Iran and China will thwart sanctions imposed by US against Iran and will also strengthen economic ties between Iran, China and Pakistan.

With its unilateral sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran, Washington created serious problems in Iran’s economic development, but interaction and cooperation of Tehran and Beijing will make US sanctions ‘ineffective’, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he placed special emphasis on the significance of regional interactions and status of Iran, China and Pakistan for establishing trilateral cooperation and stated that signing strategic cooperation document between Iran and China is a giant development that can reinforce Pakistan’s cooperation with the two countries of Iran and China.

The convergence and cooperation between Iran, China, and Pakistan strengthen trade by sea, especially using the capacities of ports of Chabahar, Jask, and Gwadar, he added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Tehran on March 27, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The cooperation roadmap had been announced in a joint statement during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016.

It consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains.

