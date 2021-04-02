US needs to implement “practical actions” over JCPOA: Russia

"The #US Department of State welcomed the virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA with participation of #Iran and other Parties to the nuclear deal. Another confirmation of significant changes in the US position which need now to be translated into practical actions,” Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet came in response to remarks of US State Department spokesman Ned Price who welcomed the holding of an EU-led virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) scheduled on Friday.

"We obviously welcome this as a positive step," Price claimed. "We have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to pursue a return to compliance with our JCPOA commitments, consistent with Iran also doing the same." He noted that Washington talked with partners about the best way to achieve this objective, including through a series of initial mutual steps.

The European Union said in a statement earlier in the day that representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran,” reads a statement by the EU.

“Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” adds the statement.

