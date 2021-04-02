Russian diplomat says JCPOA require intensive efforts

"The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA is over. Discussions were quite businesslike and will continue", said Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna in his tweeter account.

"The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts", Mikhail Ulyanov said, adding that the stakeholders seem to be ready for that.

The Joint Commission was chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

Participants discussed the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

