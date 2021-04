Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 4

Arman-e Melli:

Iran nuclear chief: US reached new level of intelligence

Aftab:

Biden turned his back on Sanders after winning in US election

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh rejects step-by-step return to JCPOA

Washington defeat & signing of strategic agreement in Tehran

Etemed:

In indirect consultations in Vienna, Iran, P4 + 1, US seeking roadmap for rescuing JCPOA

Etela'at:

Salehi: JCPOA deadlock is breaking

Riyadh: Regional stability can only be ensured via coop. with Iran

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Moscow says no alternative to JCPOA

77 Taliban member killed in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Biden: US in worst economic crisis of century

Javan:

Iran rejects step-by-step return to nuclear deal

Iran:

AEOI chief says recent talks have been promising as JCPOA deadlock is breaking

