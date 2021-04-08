  1. Technology
First home-made metro carriage unveiled by Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iran unveiled its first home-grown subway car on Thursday during a ceremony in the capital city of Tehran attended by President Hassan Rouhani through video-conferencing.

In the unveiling ceremony, some Iranian officials including Tehran Provincial Governor Anoshirvan Mohseni Bandpey were taking part and the first home-made subway car was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani through video-conferencing.

According to a report by the Iranian authorities, the completion of the project to produce the metro carriages inside the country took 18 months and during this period, the share of the Iranian companies in the know-how knowledge of designing and producing the metro carriages rose from the 25-30% to 85%.

Despite being under foreign sanctions, the Iranian experts have been able to domestically produce previously imported equipment and goods in a bid to neutralize the impact of the sanctions in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in accordance with his Resistant Economy doctrine.

