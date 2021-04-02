Joint Commission of JCPOA kicks off online

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

The European Union said in a statement on Thursday that representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran,” reads a statement by the EU.

“Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” adds the statement.

