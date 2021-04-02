Source rejects report of US’ $15B offer to Iran

Speaking to Nour News, an informed source rejected the report, noting that America has not offered such a proposal.

Some media outlets claimed that Washington has asked Iran to stop %20 uranium enrichment and receive $15 billion of its frozen assets in European banks in return.

According to a law ratified by the Parliament, Iran has started %20 enrichment in response to Western countries’ failure to adhere to their commitments under the JCPOA.

Tehran has highlighted that it is ready to fully return to the JCPOA commitments after the US lifts the unilateral sanctions.

