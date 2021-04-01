US missing a ‘golden opportunity’: Rouhani

Speaking on Thursday in the inauguration of several industrial projects, Rouhani pointed to the Biden Administration’s lack of practical actions regarding the nuclear deal.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution explicitly said that if the US lifts sanctions, Iran will return to its commitments and this was a win-win deal for all the world and the region, but Americans did not acknowledge this and did not use this golden opportunity,” Rouhani said.

Former US President Donald Trump had told a leader of another country that America was ready to help Iran and send a number of ventilators to Tehran as a gift, Rouhani said. “I said we are ready to export any number of ventilators that they need. The US government has no understanding of Iran.”

The knowledge of the new US Administration of Iran is also "too far from reality", he said, noting that the Iranian nation will continue to resist as they have done so in recent years.

“Today, it is 5+1’s turn to adhere to their obligations and they should know that every day of delay is to their detriment,” Rouhani said. “We will continue the path of constructive interaction.”

