Iran to host Russian FM tonight for bilateral talks: FM Spox

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a regional trip to Central Asia last week. The trip was pre-planned, first to Uzbekistan and then to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, where he met with the heads of states and his counterparts and signed cooperation documents and agreements."

Khatibzadeh added, "Also on Friday, we had the end of the first round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission. If the details are finalized according to the plan, negotiations will be held from Wednesday in the framework of lifting US unilateral sanctions."

"The South Korean Prime Minister is in Tehran now. Tonight, we will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Khatibzadeh added.

MA/IranPress