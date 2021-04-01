Washington repeats claims on Iran sanctions

On Wednesday US State Department spokesman Ned Price reacted to the strategic document between Iran and China while speaking in a press briefing.

"When it comes to our broad posture, our current Iran-related sanctions remain in effect unless and until they are lifted as part of a diplomatic process. We will address any efforts at sanction evasion. Of course, our policy when it comes to sanctions has not changed at the moment. We won’t comment on any specific bilateral discussions in this regard, though," he said.

Regarding the agreement between Iran and China, the current US sanctions against Iran remain in place and the US will consider any attempt to evade sanctions, he also claimed.

The United States is ready to pursue a joint return to compliance with the JCPOA, Ned Price also claimed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, after the inauguration of the new US administration on January 20, has explicitly stated that it was the United States who left the table of JCPOA and that the United States must first return to its obligations under the nuclear deal; After verification, Iran will also stop reducing its obligations to the JCPOA and will return to full compliance with the accord.

