Macron, Putin, Merkel discuss Iran nuclear deal

The French presidency announced on Wednesday morning that it had held a videoconference in Paris, Moscow, and Berlin on various issues, including Iran.

Al Jazeera quoted a statement from the Élysée Palace as saying that French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed the Iranian nuclear deal on Tuesday evening.

The leaders of the three countries agreed to coordinate their efforts to return Iran to full compliance with the commitments under the JCPOA.

The statement also said that the leaders of Germany, France, and Russia also discussed the crisis in Syria and Libya.

Accordingly, the three countries agreed to fully support the current process of power transition in Libya.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said in a statement that Putin, Macron, and Merkel had discussed the use of the Russian vaccine for the Covid 19 virus, known as Sputnik V, in another part of their speech.

