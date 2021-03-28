8,751 new COIVD cases detected in Iran

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 1,855,674, according to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari.

Speaking in her daily briefing on Sunday, Lari said that the disease has claimed 89 lives since Saturday which brings the death toll to 62,397.

According to her, more than 1,593,219 people have gained recovery while some 3,928 others are experiencing critical condition.

So far, over 12.6 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 127 million COVID-19 infections have been detected around the globe while the death toll has passed 2,79 million.

