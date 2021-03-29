Above 9k new infections confirmed in 24h

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total number of infections in the country has hit 1,864,984 so far.

81 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, she said, putting to total death toll at 62,478.

The spokeswoman added that 3,940 patients are experiencing critical conditions while more than 1.6 million others have already gained recovery.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 127 million people across the globe have contracted the virus so far while the death toll has hit 2.79 million.

