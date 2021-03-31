10,330 new COIVD cases detected in Iran

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 1,885,564 according to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari.

Speaking in her daily briefing on Wednesday, Lari said that the disease has claimed 96 lives since Tuesday which brings the death toll to 62,665.

According to her, more than 1,617,333 people have gained recovery while some 3,970 others are experiencing critical condition.

So far, over 12.6 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 128 million COVID-19 infections have been detected around the globe while the death toll has passed 2,81 million.

