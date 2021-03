Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday (local time), an explosion occurred in the area of "Bagh-e-Dawood" in Paghman city in the capital of Afghanistan, Ofoq News reported.

Spokesman for Kabul Police Command Ferdows Faramarz said a car has been hit by a roadside bomb.

A police officer was injured in the incident, he added.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

MA/5175006