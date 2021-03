In a statement issued on Sunday, the public relations office of the Quds Regional Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that in a terrorist attack that took place Sunday at 9:30 a.m local time in one of the squares in Saravan in Sistan and Baluchistan, southeast Iran, 1 killed and three others wounded.

One of the injured in this incident was a woman, the statement added.

No further details published yet.

