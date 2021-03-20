Yemeni army launches new strike on Saudi Aramco

Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni army, announced in a series of tweets on Friday that six drones had been used in the retaliatory attack that hit the oil facility “with high precision” at dawn, without specifying the type of the UAVs and the exact location of the target, Press TV reported.

In retaliation for the stepped-up Saudi-led military campaign and blockade, “Yemeni Armed Forces carried out today at dawn the sixth operation of Shaaban with six drones targeting Aramco in capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh,” the military official said.

“The General Command of the Armed Forces confirms that its operations are continuing and escalating as long as the aggression and siege continue,” Saree added.

He also delivered a warning to civilians as well as the foreign firms operating on Saudi soil to stay away from “military and vital” targets, indicating Sana’a’s determination to keep up its attacks the regime in Riyadh, which has been leading a bloody coalition war against Yemen since early 2015.

Later in the day, the Yemeni forces continued their defense campaign with a drone strike against King Khalid air base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait in the Asir region

Saree said the base had been struck with two Qasef-2K drones “with high precision,” renewing the warning to civilians and foreign firms to keep away from strategic sites in Saudi Arabia.

The news comes as Yemeni army troops, backed by popular and tribal forces, have been making major gains in their decisive push to liberate the city of Ma’rib from the grip of Saudi-funded militants loyal to ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

MNA/PR