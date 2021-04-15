Yemeni Army hits Aramco, sensitive targets in SA today

According to Yahya Saree, in its latest airstrikes, the Yemeni Army targetted Aramco, Patriot systems, and specific sensitive targets in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

As he said, after being precisely hit by seven missiles of "Sair" and "Badr", Aramco has been in a big fire this morning.

Saree added that Saudi Patriot bases were also attacked by four Yemeni Samad-3 and Qasef-2k drones.

He said that the attack has been a response to Saudi Arabia's continued aggression, siege, and ongoing crimes against the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni military official warned the Saudi regime that it would witness a wider and larger operation if it continues aggression and siege against the Yemeni nation.

