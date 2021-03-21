8 children killed, 33 injured in Yemen in past 20 days

According to Philip Dumail UNICEF's resident representative in Yemen, as a result of escalating clashes between the forces of the resigned Yemeni government led by "Abdurrahman Mansour Hadi" and the forces of the Yemeni army in various areas, including Taiz and Al-Hudaidah, eight children have been killed and 33 others have been wounded, the Arabic RT reported.

Noting that many children and families pay a heavy price for these conflicts, he stressed that the UN strongly condemns these attacks.

In the said period, a school and a hospital in Taiz were also targeted in the attacks, he added, while several children were injured in other provinces, including Ma'rib in central Yemen.

