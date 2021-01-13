Tehran, Dushanbe discuss on labor market, entrepreneurship

Referring to his meeting with Tajik Minister of Labor, Migration, and Employment, the Iranian Ambassador in Dushanbe wrote in his tweeter account, "During the meeting with Ms. Shirin Amanzadeh, Minister of Labor, Immigration and Employment of Tajikistan, the fields of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan in the fields of the labor market, technical and vocational education, and entrepreneurship were discussed."

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian ambassador met with a number of other high-ranking Tajik officials, including the speaker of parliament, the minister of culture, and the minister of energy and water resources, and discussed bilateral cooperation and relations between Iran and Tajikistan.



