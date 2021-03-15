FM spox wishes nations happy Nowruz with health, friendship

Everything will be new on Nowruz and it is hoped that very good and prosperous days will be waiting for the Iranian people away from the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony entitled “Nowruz 2021, Nowruz of Friendship”, held at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami, ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He described Nowruz as the cultural event of many nations in the region.

Khatibzadeh pointed to Iranian New Year, Nowruz, and said that Nowruz is the reminiscent of common density for the world people.

“Today, my colleagues and I, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts (CHTHO), Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are proud to celebrate Nowruz, because the choice of spring has been a miracle for our ancestors,” he added.

Nowruz is interwoven with transformation and newness, he said, noting,” Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and thanks to the new season, we will witness the eradication of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and growth of health.”

He then wished Iranians, people of the region and all nations ‘health, happiness and friendship’.

