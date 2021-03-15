CHTHO chief urges foreign envoys to reflect Iran's realities

Speaking in a ceremony of “Nowruz 2021, Nowruz of Friendship” on Monday, held at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali-Asghar Moonesan urged ambassadors and officials of missions of foreign countries residing in Tehran to convey the realities of the Islamic Republic of Iran as they are.

While appreciating the holding of this prestigious meeting and thanking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Commission for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Iran, he said, “I would like to congratulate all people on the auspicious days of renewal and Iranian New Year (Nowruz). Nowruz means the renewal of nature, the days of dynamism and growth, the days of change and transformation away from evils and vulgarities, and proximity to the good.”

Stating that Nowruz, as a cultural diplomacy, has the greatest cultural impact on the spread of peace and closeness of nations, he noted that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has made every effort to promote peace and better relations between nations, to focus on the common cultural roots and similarities and to avoid differences.

Moonesan called on all representatives of foreign countries in the Islamic Republic of Iran to help promote peace, prevent war and promote unity, amity and friendship between governments and nations."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cruel sanctions imposed against the country over the past years and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has been put under toughest sanctions since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and it is for three years that the country has been put under severe economic war.

Despite all sanctions and economic pressures, noble nation of Islamic Iran has proceeded their path more resilient than ever and managed to thwart all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country, he added.

MA/5170559