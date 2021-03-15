Leader sends greetings for Bashar al-Asad

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati delivered greetings message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a meeting with the new Syrian ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub.

The Leader has reportedly wished Assad good health.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, tested positive for Covid-19, the president's office said in a statement last week.

The Assads are in "stable condition" and planned to self-isolate for two or three weeks.

