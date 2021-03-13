  1. World
Mar 13, 2021

London to increase number of its nuclear warheads: Report

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – A British newspaper says London will soon announce its intention to increase its nuclear warheads, a move that will weaken Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The British Telegraph reported on London’s decision to increase the number of nuclear warheads.

This is while Britain has 180 nuclear warheads currently.

If implemented, it will be the first time since the end of the Cold War that the UK increases the number of its nuclear warheads.

Interestingly, according to the 2015 Strategic Defense and Security Review, Britain has pledged not to increase its nuclear arsenal to more than 180 nuclear warheads.

In other words, Britain's possible move is considered provocative towards 190 other parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

According to the Telegraph, the official announcement of the increase in British nuclear warheads will be made on Tuesday.

