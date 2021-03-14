'Haboob' to vie at Stuttgart Intl. Festival of Animated Film

Directed by Mahsa Samani, 'Haboob' has been accepted to compete at the 28th edition of the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) in Germany.

The movie tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Recently, ‘Haboob’ has won an award at the 11th edition of the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan.

The International Animation Film Festival Stuttgart (ITFS) is one of the world's largest and most important festivals for the animated film. The whole spectrum of current animation filmmaking with interfaces to visual effects, architecture, art, design, games and music are presented at the festival.

The festival will be held on May 4-9, 2021.

