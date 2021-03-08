  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2021, 9:27 AM

Ghalibaf:

Iran Army Air Force exemplary in thwarting US sanctions

Iran Army Air Force exemplary in thwarting US sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker said that today, the Army Air Force, as an organization in counteracting US sanctions and maximum pressure, is an example for Iranian youth.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in the funeral procession a martyr of the Army Air Forces on Monday.

"Today, the Air Force, as an organization in counteracting US sanctions and maximum pressure, is an example to which our youth must pay attention," he said, adding, "If we feel the sanctions in the economic dimension, the Air Force has faced with sanctions since the day of February 8, 1979, and after allegiance to Imam Khomeini. But it was able to proudly continue its path and play a good role in various scenes with struggle and self-sacrifice."

Referring to the progress of the Army Air Force despite the sanctions, Ghalibaf said that the Air Force neutralized the sanctions with self-confidence and effort.

ZZ/5164440

News Code 170832

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News