Iran Army Air Force exemplary in thwarting US sanctions

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in the funeral procession a martyr of the Army Air Forces on Monday.

"Today, the Air Force, as an organization in counteracting US sanctions and maximum pressure, is an example to which our youth must pay attention," he said, adding, "If we feel the sanctions in the economic dimension, the Air Force has faced with sanctions since the day of February 8, 1979, and after allegiance to Imam Khomeini. But it was able to proudly continue its path and play a good role in various scenes with struggle and self-sacrifice."

Referring to the progress of the Army Air Force despite the sanctions, Ghalibaf said that the Air Force neutralized the sanctions with self-confidence and effort.

ZZ/5164440