No difference between Biden, Trump

“In our view, there is no difference between [Joe] Biden and [Donald] Trump. US is an arrogant, oppressive, and looter regime and Biden’s taking office will not create any difference in the totalitarian policies of Americans,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Wednesday.

“Trump was implementing US oppressive policies openly and Biden is implementing those more covertly; so we should be vigilant against US measures,” added the military official.

Iran’s stance regarding meddlesome policies of America in West Asia is that they should leave the region, he said, adding that “We will never budge an inch against this.”

Despite claims made during election campaigns, Joe Biden is yet to introduce a change in US foreign policy, including a return to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that the Trump Administration pulled out of unilaterally in 2018.

Former US President imposed severe sanctions against Tehran under the so-called ‘Maximum Pressure Policy’ to force Iran into another deal, however, Iran said it will resist against all unjust pressures, noting that it will not negotiate over what has already been negotiated.

