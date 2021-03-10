Netanyahu repeats allegations against Iran peaceful N deal

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated baseless allegations about anti-Iranian reasons for signing normalizing agreements with some Arab countries,

Netanyahu claimed that that strong stance against Iran led Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan to normalize relations with the regime, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu claimed that stopping Iran’s nuclear program is one of his top priorities in a future term in office and defended his decision to stand up to the Obama administration against the 2015 nuclear deal.

"As long as I am prime minister, they will never be able to have nuclear weapons", he repeated his baseless accusations.

The Zionist regime accuses Iran of trying to build a nuclear weapon, however, according to regional and international experts, the Zionist Regime itself has about 400 nuclear warheads.

On the other hand, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a fatwa forbidding the manufacture, maintenance, and use of nuclear weapons.

