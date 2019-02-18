Inauguration of major projects in Iran ‘very painful’ for enemies: Rouhani

He made the remarks Monday in a ceremony held to launch the third phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province.

“It is very painful for enemies to see that we are inaugurating three major and great national projects in one province during 24 hours despite sanctions against the Iranian nation which they [enemies] claim to be the harshest of its kind.”

Rouhani was referring to two refinery projects in Bandar Abbas which were inaugurated today and also to the joining of Fateh submarine to Navy’s fleet on Sunday.

“The Americans, Zionists and our enemies began their measures [against Iran] from last January, thinking that till January of this year everything would be over and that the Islamic Republic would not be able to celebrate its 40th anniversary,” he added.

