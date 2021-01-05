Iran opted for JCPOA-free economy: Araghchi

"Iran has made its decision on a JCPOA-free economy and life,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a live televised interview on Monday night.

“We are not excited about America’s return to the JCPOA and it is not the case that we would embrace US’ return with open arms,” added the diplomat.

“Westerners are suffering from a delusion and think that due to pressures imposed on the country by US sanction in the past years, the Islamic Republic is ready and will quickly embrace America’s return to the deal and so they can set conditions for the lifting of the sanctions. This is a completely wrong and delusional understanding [of Iran],” said Araghchi.

The oil-independent economy of Iran has been realized since two years ago and this was one of the services of Donald Trump to Iran, according to the diplomat.

About the 20% uranium enrichment

Asked about the recent step taken by Iran to increase the level of Uranium enrichment, Arghchi first pointed to the history of Tehran’s decision, saying steps in reducing commitments to the JCPOA comes in response to other parties’ failure to fulfill their obligations under the deal after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States.

Referring to the recent law passed at the Iranian Parliament, he said the administration had to implement the law as the executive branch, and the measures noted in the motion were carried out accordingly.

The IAEA had been fully informed about the decision and all the required legal steps had been taken in presence of IAEA inspectors, Araghchi stressed.

Steps in reducing commitments are a right for Iran according to article 36 of the JCPOA, he said.

Restating 20% enrichment is legal based on NPT, safeguards, and the JCPOA, he said, noting that Iran is entitled to use the snapback mechanism which would mean put aside all commitments and return to pre-JCPOA conditions. "This is us who have implemented Snapback mechanism and the JCPOA is still alive.”

When will Iran stop 20% enrichment?

Asked this question, the senior diplomat said that such enriched Uranium is for the use of a research reactor and this is not an ‘immediate need’. “We are bound to implement Parliament’s law. The law says if other parties fulfill their commitments, reports should be sent to the body and it can make other decisions.”

Iran is able to return to all its JCPOA commitments provided that other parties meet their own obligations, Araghchi said. “20% enrichment is one of the cases that we can easily and swiftly change it to below 3.67%.”

Regarding Iran’s position on enrichment beyond 20%, Araghchi said according to the IAEO, the country is technically able to do so but enrichment is done based on the country’s needs. “We adhere to our principle about nuclear weapons being Haram. Nukes have no place either in our religious principles or in our defensive and security calculations.”

This item is being updated…

MAH/FNA 13991015001195