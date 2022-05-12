Regional nations never normalize ties with Zionist regime

Lebanon's Minister of Culture Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, who has traveled to Iran, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the promotion of relations and cooperation between Tehran and Beirut.

Amir-Abdollahian described Lebanon's position in Iran's foreign policy as special, saying that the good relations between the Iranian nation and all Lebanese groups and tribes enjoy historical antiquity.

The Resistance of the Lebanese people against the continuous aggression of the Zionist regime is also a shining model for regional nations, the Iranian top diplomat said, stressing that the resilient people of the region will never normalize ties with the terrorist and child-killing regime of Israel.

Despite the oppressive Western sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to promote economic cooperation at the request of the Lebanese government and people, he also said.

Referring to Iran's special position in the West Asian region, Al-Murtada also said that the Lebanese government is ready to expand relations with all friendly and brotherly countries in the region, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Lebanese government and people will meet their basic needs in the national interest of their country, and they will never wait for foreign assistance or solutions.

