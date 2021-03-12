  1. Politics
Joe Biden has to learn from history: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – A special aide to the speaker of the Iranian parliament said Friday that the US president Joe Biden has to learn from history that Iran will not negotiate under pressure and threat.

Iran's special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that the US President Joe Biden "should learn lesson from history."

Amir-Abdollahian added, "With the great nation of Iran, one must talk with power of reason, not with coercion," saying, " Under force & threats, Iran won't negotiate with the US."

"The White House needs to talk first with its polarized society. The sanction against Iran is on its deathbed," he further added.

