Joe Biden has to learn from history: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran's special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that the US President Joe Biden "should learn lesson from history."

Amir-Abdollahian added, "With the great nation of Iran, one must talk with power of reason, not with coercion," saying, " Under force & threats, Iran won't negotiate with the US."

"The White House needs to talk first with its polarized society. The sanction against Iran is on its deathbed," he further added.

