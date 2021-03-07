E-3 abandoning anti-Iranian draft Res. proof for common sense

"A lot of negative information is floating around. But the reality isn’t as bad as one can think," he tweeted.

"For instance last week when E-3 abandoned their strange draft resolution on Iran it was a demonstration of common sense," he added.

"On other vital topics common sense can also prevail, we hope," Ulyanov wrote.

On March 5, the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint statement after scrapping their plan to issue an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

In the joint statement issued after changing their decision, the E3 once again claimed they were fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The European troika has emphasized that the agreement, when implemented, is in the interests of the security of all parties.

HJ/