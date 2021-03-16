  1. Economy
Energy Ministry launches six major projects across Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – The Energy Ministry has launched six major projects in four Iranian provinces in line with a program called “A-B-Iran” based on which the ministry inaugurates several energy projects every week.

The projects were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani via videoconference on Tuesday.

The mentioned projects including new water treatment facilities and a power plant phase, worth 1.49 trillion rials (around $338 million), were put into operation in the provinces of Tehran, Qazvin, Gilan and Mazandaran.

The power plant project involved a new steam unit at the Caspian Combined-Cycle Power Plant in northern Mazandaran province, which added 150 megawatts of power to the national grid.

