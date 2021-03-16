Energy Ministry launches six major projects across Iran

The projects were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani via videoconference on Tuesday.

The mentioned projects including new water treatment facilities and a power plant phase, worth 1.49 trillion rials (around $338 million), were put into operation in the provinces of Tehran, Qazvin, Gilan and Mazandaran.

The power plant project involved a new steam unit at the Caspian Combined-Cycle Power Plant in northern Mazandaran province, which added 150 megawatts of power to the national grid.

