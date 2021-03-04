COVID-19 claims other 78 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,665,103 with the death toll standing at 60,431.

According to Lari, 3,760 patients are in critical condition while 1,420,958 patients have recovered.

So far, 11,092,900 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 115,864,376 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2,573,576 million and recoveries amounting to over 91,548,336 million.

