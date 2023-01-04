  1. Politics
US base in Syria’s Koniko gas field comes under rocket attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – News sources reported a heavy rocket attack on the US military base in the Koniko natural gas field, in the northeastern Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told Sputnik that at least 10 rockets were fired at this American base. Immediately after the attack, the sirens were sounded inside this base.

At the same time, American helicopters and fighter planes flew over the base.

These sources announced that these rocket attacks were carried out by an unknown group.

These sources suggested that a number of American forces and armed people affiliated with them were injured in this attack.

Earlier on Friday, Syria’s General Organization of Radio and TV reported that several missiles were fired at the base.

A larger part of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates is currently controlled by the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Since 2015, the US command has set up nine military bases in this area. Damascus brands the United States’ military presence on Syria’s territory as an occupation.

