Intelligence forces thwart all plots of enemies waged on Iran

Rouhollah Motafakerazad a lawmaker read the statement in the open session of the Parliament on Sunday in support of intelligence forces at the Ministry of Intelligence who took giant strides and managed to thwart all plots orchestrated by enemies against the country.

Leaders of arrogant governments, led by criminal United States and occupying regime of Israel, have always tried to inflict damages on the Establishment of Islamic Republic of Iran with all-out external pressures and internal influence. Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty and unflinching efforts of intelligence forces in the Ministry of Intelligence, all mischievous behaviors and malicious plots of enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran were foiled one after another.

We, members of Iranian Parliament (also called Majlis), welcome the auspicious advent of Intelligence Forces’ Week, which coincided with the birth anniversary of 12th Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Zaman (May God Hasten His Reappearance), sincerely congratulate this auspicious occasion to Leader of the Islamic Revolution and martyr-fostering nation of Islamic Iran, the statement is read.

