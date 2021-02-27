US intensifying military activities on Iraqi-Syrian border

An Iraqi source told Almaalomah on Saturday that US forces stationed at the Ain al-Assad base in the al-Baghdadi district, west of Anbar, have increased their flights towards the border with Syria.

The source added that US forces have adopted such measures due to the fear of the Al-Hashd al-Shabi reaction after recent US aggression.

Al-Hashd al-Shabi forces have also taken unprecedented security measures at all their bases to deal decisively with any possible incidents, added the source.

Other sources also maintained that recent US military moves aim at transferring ISIL terrorists to Iraqi territory.

The US Department of Defense, Pentagon, said on Friday morning that the US military has bombed positions belonging to Resistance groups in eastern Syria at the behest of US President Joe Biden.

MNA/FNA 13991209000827