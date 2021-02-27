'Some attacks, incidents aimed at disrupting Iran-Iraq ties'

Zarif noted that some recent attacks and events inside Iraq could have been designed to disrupt Iran-Iraq relations.

"We emphasize the need for the Iraqi government to find the perpetrators of such incidents," he said.

In this meeting held in Tehran, various political, economic, regional issues and cross-border exchanges were discussed.

Zarif condemned the dangerous US move to attack Iraqi forces on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling the illegal attacks a violation of the country's sovereignty.

During the meeting, Iraqi FM stressed the need for the two sides to work for the comprehensive expansion of relations and informed Baghdad's readiness to develop relations.

Referring to the progress made in the negotiations between the two countries on Iran's access to its financial resources in Iraq, he stressed the country's readiness to facilitate Iran's access to its funds in that country.

"I vow that Baghdad will not allow such incidents and events to be abused to disrupt the excellent relations between Iran and Iraq," Hussain said.

The top Iraqi diplomat met with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani upon his arrival in Tehran earlier today.

This marks the Iraqi diplomat's second trip of the month to Tehran.

The chief Iraqi diplomat paid a visit to Iran in early February during which he met with Zarif, Shamkhani, and President Hassan Rouhani.

