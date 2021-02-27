US expulsion from region to act as best revenge

The funeral ceremony of the Lt. General Qasem Soleimani which was attended by millions was a declaration of allegiance of the Iranian people to the Islamic Revolution, said Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie, addressing a ceremony on Saturday.

The crime committed by the US government and Trump himself in martyring General Soleimani was a crime against humanity, Kadkhodaie said.

Saying that the judiciary, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and the Iraqi government have been following up the crime case well, he stressed that the best punishment for the perpetrators of the assassination of Qasem Spleimani is to expel the Americans' troops out of the region.

