FM Zarif, Iraqi counterpart discuss ties in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues, including bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

The details of the meeting have not been published yet.

The top Iraqi diplomat met with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani upon his arrival in Tehran earlier today.

This marks the Iraqi diplomat's second trip of the month to Tehran.

The chief Iraqi diplomat paid a visit to Iran in early February during which he met with Zarif, Shamkhani and President Hassan Rouhani.

