French FM holds talk with IAEA chief about Iran nuclear deal

In a telephone conversation with IAEA chief on Fri., French foreign minister expressed his major concern on suspending voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol (AP) by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry, French foreign minister praised IAEA’s"impartial and professional action" and stressed its full support for Grossi's efforts to continue the Agency's mission and activities in verifying and controlling Iran's commitments.

France’s foreign minister expressed concern over Iran's decision to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and held talk with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss diplomatic efforts with France and its partners to return the United States and Iran to nuclear commitments, the statement added.

It should be noted that the European Troika (Britain, France and Germany) issued a statement last Tuesday, expressing concern over Iran's decision to suspend the Additional Protocol and announced their support for the agreement made between Iran and IAEA on the continuation of necessary monitoring and verification in this regard.

MA/5156340