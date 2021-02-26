Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss means of enhancing bilateral ties

The Syrian SANA news agency has reported that in a telephone conversation on Thursday evening the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad , discussed with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, bilateral relations between Syria and Iran and means of boosting them in all fields, particularly in economy to overcome inhuman impacts of unilateral coercive measures imposed on both states.

In the telephone call, the two sides discussed, outcomes of the recent meetings held within Astana format in the Russian city of Sochi, and consultations held among various delegations to overcome the obstacles put by some countries in front of the return of security and stability to the entire Syrian territory.

The two ministers also tackled developments of the work of the committee of discussing the Constitution and the outcomes of the latest round held in Geneva.

Viewpoints were the same on the need for supporting the committee’s work, led by Syria in accordance with the agreed-upon rules of procedures without any external interference, agendas or timetables to be imposed from outside.

Minister Mikdad affirmed Syria’s firm support for Iran’s stances regarding some states’ violation of the nuclear treaty with Iran.

He expressed the Syrian Arab Republic’s thanks and appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support to the Syrian people in various fields, particularly in the economic field to ease the impacts of unilateral coercive economic measures.

In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed his country’s appreciation for Syria’s stance in support of Iran in regards to the nuclear treaty and its demand to end the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zarif also affirmed that Iran will continue supporting Syria in all fields, particularly in the war against terrorism to restore security and stability to all Syrian lands and realize a solution that preserves the interests of the Syrian people and sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country.

KI/PR