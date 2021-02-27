Iran to produce, export COVID-19 vaccine early next year

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education said that Islamic Republic of Iran will produce coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine by the first three months of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2021).

Moscow ready to coop with Iran, China on peace in Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Pakistan for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Fri., Lavrov stated that Moscow is concerned about escalating tensions in Afghanistan.

Tehran, Baku can create business, transportation opportunities

Commenting on the prospect of Iran and Azerbaijan cooperation in the post-Karabakh War, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said to MNA that we can create a lot of business and transportation opportunities.

COVID-19 claims other 69 lives in past 24 hours : Health Min.

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,103 COVID-19 new infections and 69 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,615,184 with the death toll standing at 59,899.

Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss means of enhancing bilateral ties

Zarif and Mikdad discussed bilateral relations between Syria and Iran and means of boosting them in all fields, particularly in economy to overcome the inhuman impacts of unilateral coercive measures imposed on both states.

US does not want anything good for Afghanistan: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the White House does not want anything good for Afghanistan, stating that the country must rely on the Constitution and unity of Afghan groups.

Speaking in his meeting with the Chairman of Afghanistan's National Congress Party (NCP) Abdul Latif Pedram on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian considered the current situation of Afghanistan ‘sensitive and important’ due to internal developments and foreign interventions especially US interventions.

Parl. determined to strengthen coop. in African continent

Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that Iranian Parliament (Majlis) is determined to strengthen and bolster cooperation in important continent of Africa.

Speaking in his meeting with the newly-appointed Zimbabwean Ambassador to Tehran Christopher Mapanga on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iranian Parliament emphasizes on the strengthening cooperation in important African continent.

MR