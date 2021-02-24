  1. Politics
Intelligence forces thwart a terrorist operation in W Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Ministry of Intelligence announced the neutralization of a terror operation and killing of two terrorists who were planning to carry out an operation in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan province.

Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Intelligence announced that in cooperation with West Azarbaijan province’s Intelligence Office and Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Headquarters, the terrorist act of a terrorist group was thwarted.

Members of this two-member terrorist team affiliated with a terrorist group based in Kurdistan region were killed in an armed conflict, the Intelligence Ministry added.

These terrorists, who were planning to carry out a terrorist operation in Piranshahr, were killed yesterday afternoon, in which, two Kalashnikov rifles, grenades and ammunition were detected from terrorist elements.

