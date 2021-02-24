Intelligence forces thwart a terrorist operation in W Iran

Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Intelligence announced that in cooperation with West Azarbaijan province’s Intelligence Office and Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Headquarters, the terrorist act of a terrorist group was thwarted.

Members of this two-member terrorist team affiliated with a terrorist group based in Kurdistan region were killed in an armed conflict, the Intelligence Ministry added.

These terrorists, who were planning to carry out a terrorist operation in Piranshahr, were killed yesterday afternoon, in which, two Kalashnikov rifles, grenades and ammunition were detected from terrorist elements.

MA/5155777